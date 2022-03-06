Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

ORC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jonestrading cut Orchid Island Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

ORC opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $562.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.75%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -113.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter worth $54,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

