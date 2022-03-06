Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Materials Inc. is a carbon negative materials company. It developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials Inc., formerly known as Artius Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in West Sacramento. “

ORGN has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC started coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Origin Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.33.

ORGN stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 158.99, a quick ratio of 158.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Origin Materials will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Boon Sim bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 96.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 623.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

