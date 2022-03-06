Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OEC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 861,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $945.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.40.

In other news, Director Kerry A. Galvin bought 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

