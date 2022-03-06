Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.69

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 67466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on Orkla ASA from 74.00 to 76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.32.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.53%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.