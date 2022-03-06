Ormat Technologies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

Ormat Technologies has decreased its dividend by 3.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ormat Technologies has a payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of ORA opened at $71.38 on Friday. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $88.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.47.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

In related news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after acquiring an additional 680,613 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 130,030 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

