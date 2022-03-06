Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.88

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.88 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.18). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), with a volume of 619,641 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.11. The company has a market cap of £24.49 million and a P/E ratio of -130.00.

About Orosur Mining (LON:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

