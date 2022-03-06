Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.88

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.88 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.18). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), with a volume of 619,641 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.11. The company has a market cap of £24.49 million and a P/E ratio of -130.00.
About Orosur Mining (LON:OMI)
