Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.8% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

American Express stock traded down $6.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,348,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,610. American Express has a 52 week low of $135.13 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

