Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $921,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.4% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $7.78 on Friday, hitting $229.36. 43,142,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,322,680. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.28. The company has a market cap of $573.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

