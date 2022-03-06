Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.65. The company had a trading volume of 29,033,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,567,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.19 and its 200-day moving average is $116.44. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $159.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.