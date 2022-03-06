Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $216,871,000 after buying an additional 104,801 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,166,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.82.

Shares of COST traded down $7.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $525.50. 4,418,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,256. The company has a market cap of $233.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $518.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

