Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 82.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ADSK shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.66. 1,963,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,048. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $199.63 and a one year high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

