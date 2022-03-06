Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at JMP Securities

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Outbrain to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OB opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. Outbrain has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

