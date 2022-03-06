Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $28.27 million and $34,523.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,072.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.07 or 0.06746539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.75 or 0.00265528 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.39 or 0.00743196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00013763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00069754 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.02 or 0.00419788 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.48 or 0.00287875 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,390,764 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.