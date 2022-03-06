Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUS) Short Interest Update

Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the January 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:OXUS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.95. 108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,078. Oxus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,857,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,602,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,706,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Oxus Acquisition Corp. is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

