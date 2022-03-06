OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on OZMLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OZMLF stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. OZ Minerals has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

