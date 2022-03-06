PAC Global (PAC) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007505 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00106573 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.39 or 0.00295191 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000575 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

