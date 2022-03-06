Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 626 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.3% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $79.44. 3,182,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,068. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.03. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.08 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

