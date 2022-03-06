Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $418,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,853,000 after acquiring an additional 242,570 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after acquiring an additional 228,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 541,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after acquiring an additional 200,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.63. The company had a trading volume of 927,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,141. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

