Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 270.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 33,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,073 shares of company stock worth $9,631,662 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,911,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,100. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $214.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

