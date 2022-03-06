Pacifica Partners Inc. Takes $345,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.98. 199,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,990. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.29.

