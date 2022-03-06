Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.84. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.96.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
