Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the January 31st total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 139.8 days.

PRRWF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

PRRWF stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

