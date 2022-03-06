Parkside Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 17.9% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $2,594,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.17. 83,739,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,430,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.68. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

