Parkside Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Parkside Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 120.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,859,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 46,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.26. 192,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,977. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $81.68 and a 1 year high of $106.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.69.

