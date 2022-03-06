Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) PT Lowered to $24.00

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PASG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Shares of PASG opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.53. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $22.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 41,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $230,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 533,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,866 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter worth $1,123,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,584,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 165,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 84,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

