Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Passage Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Passage Bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Passage Bio has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $22.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 41,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $230,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 533,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,866 in the last ninety days. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 373,532 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $20,428,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Passage Bio by 495.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,915,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after buying an additional 1,593,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 37.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after acquiring an additional 505,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,238,000 after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

