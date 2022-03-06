Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in shares of Denbury by 0.6% in the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denbury alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEN. Bank of America assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

Shares of DEN opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 96.46 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.70. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.