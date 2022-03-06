Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $752,000 Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in onsemi by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,945,000 after buying an additional 142,874 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in onsemi by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after buying an additional 3,100,451 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in onsemi by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,981,000 after acquiring an additional 215,743 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,943 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. onsemi has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

