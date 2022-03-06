Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.