Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 3,408 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a 12 month low of $87.52 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.08.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.69.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

