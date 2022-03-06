Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.98 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.