Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) versus First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Head-To-Head Review

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) and First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.7% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of First of Long Island shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp 13.85% 7.78% 0.55% First of Long Island 31.79% 10.39% 1.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and First of Long Island’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp $36.77 million 1.76 $5.09 million $1.30 12.61 First of Long Island $135.53 million 3.72 $43.09 million $1.81 11.78

First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp. First of Long Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patriot National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Patriot National Bancorp and First of Long Island, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First of Long Island 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First of Long Island has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First of Long Island beats Patriot National Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patriot National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm, through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. Its lending portfolio consists of commercial mortgage and construction loans, working capital loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, and other personal loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About First of Long Island (Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

