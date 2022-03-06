Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paysafe from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Paysafe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,020,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,043,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Paysafe by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,214,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,318,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

