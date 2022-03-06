PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of PBF Logistics stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. PBF Logistics has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $851.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,915,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 675.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 233,781 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

