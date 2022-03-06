Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $608.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.66) to GBX 670 ($8.99) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.43) to GBX 740 ($9.93) in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth $31,485,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pearson by 795.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 903,743 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after acquiring an additional 573,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 459,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pearson by 2,690.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 350,654 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSO traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $8.17. 609,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,713. Pearson has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

