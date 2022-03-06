Pennsylvania Warehousing and Safe Deposit Co to Issue Dividend of $25.00 (OTC:PAWH)

Pennsylvania Warehousing and Safe Deposit Co (OTC:PAWH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 25.00 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Shares of OTC PAWH opened at $5,600.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5,600.00. Pennsylvania Warehousing and Safe Deposit has a 52-week low of $5,450.00 and a 52-week high of $5,600.00.

Get Pennsylvania Warehousing and Safe Deposit alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Warehousing and Safe Deposit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Warehousing and Safe Deposit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.