PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.9%.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 1.08.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 38.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

