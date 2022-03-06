PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,495,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $713,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $165.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

