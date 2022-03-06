Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) versus Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Performance Shipping and Globus Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.39 $5.19 million ($2.04) -1.75 Globus Maritime $11.75 million 1.87 -$17.37 million N/A N/A

Performance Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime.

Volatility and Risk

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Maritime has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Performance Shipping and Globus Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Globus Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00

Performance Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.60%. Globus Maritime has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 188.46%. Given Globus Maritime’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Globus Maritime is more favorable than Performance Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Globus Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -29.97% -10.84% -6.60% Globus Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Globus Maritime beats Performance Shipping on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Performance Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Globus Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

