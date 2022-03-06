Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.1% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 120,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $2,548,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

PFE stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

