Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.65. 33,217,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,889,598. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

