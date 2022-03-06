Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 101,097 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 637,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,007,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,133,000 after purchasing an additional 424,923 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 28.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after purchasing an additional 418,359 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.