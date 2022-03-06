PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Director Randolph M. Charron Sells 1,734 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Director Randolph M. Charron sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.09, for a total transaction of C$10,560.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,958.39.

TSE:PHX traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$6.14. 37,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,940. The firm has a market capitalization of C$308.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.58 and a 1-year high of C$6.30.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

