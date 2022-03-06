PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $54.44

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.44 and last traded at $54.44, with a volume of 1180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.52.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 180.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $296,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

