PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the January 31st total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000.

Shares of PML traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 178,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,675. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $15.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

