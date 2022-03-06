Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Up 36.5% in February

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the January 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of MAV traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.50. 39,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,941. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $12.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

