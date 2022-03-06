Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Sells $1,199,950.00 in Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PXD opened at $241.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.13 and a 200 day moving average of $187.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $245.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Several analysts have commented on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $734,013,000 after acquiring an additional 179,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $688,129,000 after acquiring an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

