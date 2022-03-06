Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have underperformed in the past three months. The company reported fourth-quarter 2021 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues surpassing the same. The metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. In late December 2021 and early January 2022, the company reported softness in traffic due to a surge in Omicron cases. Due to this, the company had to re-close certain stores pursuant to local guidelines. Although the company implemented enhanced sanitation measures and social-distancing protocols upon reopening, traffic is still below pre-pandemic levels. A slowdown in new store developments and remodels as well as lower replacement equipment sales due to the pandemic are a concern. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2022 have declined in the past 30 days.”

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PLNT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.60. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 152.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 452.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 5,532.2% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 197,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 194,236 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,212,000 after purchasing an additional 131,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 114,433 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.