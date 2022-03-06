Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PLZ.UN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Plaza Retail REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$5.65 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

PLZ.UN opened at C$4.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.62. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.78 and a 1 year high of C$4.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

