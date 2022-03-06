PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PLBY. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of PLBY opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PLBY Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBY. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 81.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

